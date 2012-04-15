White Sox top Tigers to grab division lead

(Reuters) - Gavin Floyd pitched six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox took over first place in the American League Central with their fourth consecutive win, a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Alexei Ramirez, Tyler Flowers and Paul Konerko all hit solo homers for the White Sox, who handed the Tigers their second loss in a row.

Chicago (5-2) lead Detroit (5-3) by half a game in the division.

We play as a team, more so than I’ve been here I think,” Flowers, who homered in the fifth, told reporters.

There seems to be a little bit more camaraderie and such going on in the clubhouse, the field and the dugout. That’s better for the team and I think it picks everyone up when someone struggles.”

Floyd gave up three hits, struck out six and walked three as he evened up his record at 1-1.

Detroit’s Adam Wilk, making his first Major League start, left the game after five innings after being hit in the dugout by a foul ball off the bat of team mate Prince Fielder.

He yielded two of the White Sox’s home runs and gave up three hits, while striking out four and walking one.

Center fielder Austin Jackson had three of Detroit’s five hits and Brennan Boesch homered in the eighth for the Tigers’ only run.