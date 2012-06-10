Unbeatable Sale as White Sox romp Astros

(Reuters) - Chris Sale pitched eight shutout innings for his fifth straight win and Adam Dunn belted a grand slam as the Chicago White Sox trounced the Houston Astros 10-1 on Saturday.

Sale, who struck out seven batters and allowed four hits, also lowered his American League-leading earned-run average to 2.05 and escaped injury after being hit on the left heel by a hard grounder from Houston’s Jed Lowrie in sixth inning.

The 23-year-old White Sox pitcher dropped to the ground but recovered to pitch two more innings before Zach Stewart took over in the ninth and allowed Houston’s only run.

Dunn drove in a run with a sacrifice fly during a five-run Chicago fifth and then smacked a grand slam in the eighth that gave the White Sox a 10-0 lead.

Alejandro De Aza had four hits and Gordon Beckham three to power the White Sox, who had 17 hits off five Houston pitchers.