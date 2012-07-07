Youkilis blast lifts White Sox past Blue Jays

(Reuters) - Kevin Youkilis slammed a two-run homer and Gavin Floyd tossed seven-and-two-thirds of shutout innings as the Chicago White Sox downed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games.

Youkilis broke open a scoreless contest in the fifth, sending Blue Jays starter Ricky Romero over the wall in deep center to collect his third home run in 12 games since joining the White Sox from Boston.

Floyd (7-8) dazzled on the hill limiting Toronto to just four hits while striking out three and issuing a pair of walks to notch his first win in six starts against the Blue Jays.

Matt Thornton came on to record the final four outs to get his second save of the season and to seal the victory for the American League Central division leaders.

Romero (8-4), the ace of the Jays pitching staff, has been mired in a slump suffering his third straight loss.

It was also the third straight defeat for the Blue Jays, who have slipped to the bottom of the AL East standings out of contention.