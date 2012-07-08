Youkilis blast lifts White Sox past Blue Jays

(L - R) Chicago White Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis tags out Toronto Blue Jays base runner Jose Bautista, as Bautista argues with third base umpire Derryl Cousins, in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Chicago July 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

(Reuters) - Kevin Youkilis slammed a two-run homer and Gavin Floyd tossed seven sublime shutout innings as the Chicago White Sox downed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games.

Youkilis broke open a scoreless contest in the fifth, sending Blue Jays starter Ricky Romero over the wall in deep centre to collect his third home run in 12 games since joining the White Sox from Boston.

The slugger has driven in at least one run during all six July games and 10 overall making him an instant favorite of White Sox fans.

”I‘m just having fun,“ Youkilis told reporters. ”Just going out there and playing baseball and trying to do little things here and there.

”You can be popular one week and you can ... bomb the next.

“This game is crazy, and you’ve just got to keep grinding it out. You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low.”

Chicago White Sox hitter Kevin Youkilis (R) is greeted by designated hitter Adam Dunn after hitting a two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Chicago July 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

Floyd (7-8) dazzled in his seven-and-two-thirds innings on the hill, limiting Toronto to just four hits while striking out three and issuing a pair of walks to notch his first win in six starts against the Blue Jays.

Matt Thornton came on to record the final four outs to get his second save of the season and to seal the victory for the American League Central division leaders.

“Honestly, coming out of the bullpen getting started, I didn’t feel like I had the greatest stuff,” said Floyd, after his third scoreless start in four games.

“Sometimes, there’s days you focus better and make the better pitches. As the game went on, I felt better and better and kept going.”

Romero (8-4), the ace of the Jays pitching staff, has been mired in a slump suffering his third straight loss.

It was also the third straight defeat for the Blue Jays, who have slipped to the bottom of the AL East standings out of contention.