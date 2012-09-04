White Sox enjoy home comforts to break slump

(Reuters) - A return home helped the Chicago White Sox regain both their form and division lead with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The White Sox brought a four-game losing streak to U.S. Cellular Field where they quickly found their comfort zone, aided by Gordon Beckham’s three RBIs and a solid outing from Hector Santiago on his first ever start.

Santiago, who usually comes out of the bullpen, struck out six batters and allowed just one run in five innings.

“I seriously had all five pitches tonight, which is unusual,” Santiago told reporters. “At the beginning of the year, I had one maybe two pitches. I’ve been able to work more on my stuff and have all my stuff.”

Six Chicago relievers helped seal the game, including Addison Reed, who worked the ninth for his 25th save of the season.

On the offensive end, Beckham hit a two-run blast in the second to give Chicago a 2-0 lead, then added an RBI single in the eighth after the Twins (55-80) had pulled within a run.

The victory allowed the White Sox (73-61) to nudge one game on top of the American League Central, ahead of Detroit who swept them in their recent three-game series.

“(The race) will go to October. I hope it doesn’t but I definitely think it will,” Beckham said.

“It’s going to go down to the last couple of games. We just need to keep doing what we are doing.”

Chicago will play their next nine games at home, a good omen for a team that was coming off a 1-6 road trip.

Adam Dunn, who is tied for the Major League lead in home runs with 38, got a hit in his return to the lineup after a two-game absence because of a stomach muscle injury.