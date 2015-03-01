White Sox ace Sale fractures foot in freak accident

(Reuters) - Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale suffered a fracture to his right foot while unloading his truck at home and will besidelined for at least three weeks, the team announced on Saturday. The White Sox are still hoping Sale will be their Opening Day starter in April, but his preparation will now be limited after damaging his foot by landing awkwardly when he got off the back of his truck. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I don’t know what the timetable is,” Sale told reporters.

“I know that I‘m going to be very diligent on it and do all the necessary stuff to get right.” Sale underwent X-rays and will undergo further tests after the swelling subsides. Sale, 25, enjoyed a strong campaign last year and finished with a 12-4 record and 2.17 ERA despite missing a month due to injury. The left-hander finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting and is expected to again be in contention in 2015.