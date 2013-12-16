Arizona get closer Reed from Chicago for prospect

Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski (R) congratulates pitcher Addison Reed on the save after they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks bolstered the back end of their bullpen on Monday by acquiring young right-handed reliever Addison Reed from the rebuilding Chicago White Sox in exchange for third-base prospect Matt Davidson.

Reed, who turns 25 later this month, served as the closer for the White Sox the past two seasons, saving 29 games in 2012 and 40 last season for a Chicago team that finished last in the American League Central with a 63-99 record.

“Alright, its official! Im an arizona diamondback!” Reed said on Twitter.

Reed went 5-4 last season with a 3.79 earned run average and joins an Arizona team that finished second in the National League West at 81-81, 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Davidson, 22, was named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Futures Game last July and hit .280 with 17 home runs, 75 runs batted in and a .350 on-base percentage at Triple-A Reno.

He also played 31 games for Arizona, including 18 starts at third, hitting .237 with three homers and 12 RBI.

It was the second trade involving the Sox and Arizona in the last week. Chicago sent starting pitcher Hector Santiago as part of a three-team deal to the Diamondbacks last Tuesday and got back outfielder Adam Eaton.

Davidson, drafted by the D-backs in the first round (35th overall) of the 2009 draft, became expendable when the team acquired third baseman Martin Prado prior to last season.