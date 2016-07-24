White Sox pitcher Sale suspended for 'insubordination'

Jul 18, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (49) reacts after getting the last out of the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Chicago White Sox suspended All-Star left-hander Chris Sale for five days due to a pregame incident on Saturday in which he reportedly cut up some of the team's uniforms, the club announced Sunday.

Sale was scratched from his scheduled start and sent home after allegedly expressing his displeasure over having to wear the team's 1976 throwback uniforms. He also got into a confrontation with a member of the front office in addition to destroying the uniforms.

"Chris has been suspended for violating team rules, for insubordination and for destroying team equipment," said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager.

"While we all appreciate Chris' talent and passion, there is a correct way and an incorrect way to express concerns about team rules and organizational expectations."

The White Sox said Sale was fined an undisclosed amount and placed on Major League Baseball's suspended list. Sale's suspension concludes Wednesday.

Sale has been superb on the field with a 14-3 record and a 3.18 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League.

Sale also has been the subject of trade rumors with both the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox reportedly having heavy interest in acquiring his services.