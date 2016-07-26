Sale rips White Sox for 'business first' mentality

Jul 18, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (49) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pitcher Chris Sale said on Monday it was the Chicago White Sox putting ‘business first over winning’ that caused him to boil over and led the team to discipline him.

Sale was suspended five games by the White Sox due to an incident on Saturday where he reportedly cut up the team’s 1976 throwback uniforms and was subsequently scratched from his scheduled start.

“(The uniforms) are uncomfortable and unorthodox. When I saw that there was something in the way of that 100 percent winning mentality, I had an issue,” Sale told MLB.com.

“I didn’t want to go out there and not be at the top of my game in every aspect that I need to be in.”

Sale had raised the issue with the jerseys prior to Saturday and was unhappy that the White Sox had overruled him in favor of the promotion.

Sale is enjoying a strong season with a 14-3 record and a 3.18 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League.

“Do I regret standing up for what I believe in? Absolutely not,” Sale said. “Do I regret saying business should not be first before winning?

“Absolutely not.”