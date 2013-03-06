Hosmer replaces injured Teixeira for Team USA

Kansas City Royals Alex Gordon is congratulated by Eric Hosmer (R) after scoring on a Billy Butler double in the first inning against the New York Yankees during their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has been selected to replace injured Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira on Team USA’s World Baseball Classic roster and is expected to join the squad on Wednesday.

First baseman Teixeira had to pull out of the tournament after straining his right wrist while taking warmup swings before Tuesday’s U.S. exhibition game against the White Sox.

Left-handed hitting Hosmer, 23, batted .232 with 14 homers and 60 runs batted in last season with Kansas City, after a sizzling rookie campaign in which he batted .293 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Hosmer has been off to a hot start in spring training, hitting .391 with four extra-base hits and eight RBIs in nine games.

The U.S. team play their first game in the international tournament in Phoenix on Friday against Mexico.