FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuba, Japan clinch second-round berths in WBC
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 4, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Cuba, Japan clinch second-round berths in WBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cuba's manager Victor Mesa celebrates with coach Primitivo Diaz (L) and Angel Castillo (R) after defeating China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round game in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Cuba powered its way to the second round of the World Baseball Classic on Monday with a 12-0 rout of China that was stopped in the seventh inning because of the mercy rule at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka, Japan.

Jose Abreu crowned the Cuban triumph with a grand slam home run as Cuba improved to 2-0 in Pool A competition to join Japan into the next round, to be played at the Tokyo Dome.

Japan, winner of the first two editions of baseball’s elite international competition in 2006 and 2009, also advanced thanks to a victory over inexperienced China in Fukuoka, posting a 5-2 victory over them on Sunday.

The reigning champions benefitted from a sterling performance from starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, who limited China to one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings.

Four teams will compete in Tokyo for the right to advance to the final round at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, where the semi-finals and final of the 16-team tournament will be played.

In Pool B play in Taichung, Taiwan, South Korea stayed in the hunt for a second-round berth by shutting out Australia 6-0 on Monday after taking charge early with three runs in the top of the first inning.

While Australia is last in Pool B with two losses, it still have a chance to advance with a victory over the Netherlands and a Taiwan victory against South Korea.

Taiwan leads the group with two wins, while the Netherlands and South Korea have one win each.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.