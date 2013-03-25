FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WBC covers salary for players sidelined 30 days or more
March 25, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

WBC covers salary for players sidelined 30 days or more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baseballs and a catcher's mitt lie on the grass before a MLB spring training baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Florida, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) teams that lose players for a significant time due to injuries at the World Baseball Classic will be compensated by the tournament, an MLB spokesman said on Monday.

The WBC has insurance covering the salaries of MLB players who subsequently miss at least 30 days of the regular season, the spokesman said.

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, due to earn $22.5 million this season, was expected to miss between eight and 10 weeks with a partially torn tendon in his right wrist incurred while taking batting practice for the U.S. team.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez, owed $15.5 million in 2013, was expected to miss about eight weeks with a torn ligament in his right thumb he suffered playing for Dominican Republic in the final against Puerto Rico.

The Toronto Blue Jays on Monday announced that third baseman Brett Lawrie would begin the season on the disabled list due after a rib injury playing for Canada.

Any injured players who are taken off the disabled list within 30 days would not be compensated.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
