Cabrera and Posey win the Aaron Award

DETROIT (Reuters) - Miguel Cabrera and Buster Posey were selected Saturday as winners of the 2012 Hank Aaron Award as the most outstanding offensive players in each league.

Both Cabrera, the Detroit Tigers third baseman who became the first Triple Crown winner since 1967, and Posey, the San Francisco Giants catcher who led the majors with a .336 average, are playing in the World Series.

It is the first time that the winners of the award, established in 1999, were both playing in the Fall Classic.

Posey tipped his camp to Aaron, who presented him with the award.

“Growing up in Georgia, he’s a legend everywhere but even more so there,” said Posey. “It’s just humbling. It’s a great honor.”

A panel of Hall of Fame players led by Hank Aaron selected the winners, along with fan voting on MLB.com.

The National League’s Giants led the Tigers of the American League in the best-of-seven World Series 2-0 heading into Saturday night’s game at Comerica Park in Detroit.