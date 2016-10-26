Drone-finger Bauer ready to take on Cubs in Game Two

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer speaks to the media before game one of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer says he has no concerns about a stitched up pinkie or the Chicago Cubs as the righthander prepares to take to the hill for Game Two of the World Series on Wednesday.

Bauer, whose work in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) was cut short when he was attacked by one of his drones and required 10 stitches on his right pinkie, says his finger has healed and his confidence is sky high as the Indians look to follow up a 6-0 Game One victory on Tuesday with an encore in Game Two.

It will be the first action in more than a week for Bauer, who failed to make it out of the first inning of Game Three of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays when blood began streaming from his finger down his pant leg and formed a puddle on the mound.

A self-described "big nerd" with a fascination for drones who studied mechanical engineering at UCLA, Bauer's postseason had looked in jeopardy when he got whacked on his pitching hand playing with one of his fleet of drones.

"Going into Toronto, the doctors told me they were confident it would be okay," explained Bauer. "I was confident it would be fine. It hadn't bled the two days before that at all.

"I wouldn't take the mound if I didn't feel confident I'd be able to pitch and help the team."

It will mark the third career postseason start for Bauer, who along with his brief appearance against the Blue Jays worked 4 2/3 innings in Cleveland's 5-4 Game One win over the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

While there are still lingering questions about how Bauer's finger will hold up, he is unconcerned about his finger or the Cubs.

"They're obviously very talented, but the Red Sox were very talented, and the Blue Jays are obviously very talented too," said Bauer. "At the end of the day they're just hitters.

"It comes down to executing pitches, executing a game plan.

"I'm going to go out there and execute to the best level of my ability, and it's going to be what it's going to be."