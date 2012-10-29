Baseball: Bochy enjoys Motown revival with triumphant Giants

DETROIT (Reuters) - Nearly three decades after leaving Detroit as a World Series loser, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy exited the Motor City on Sunday as a champion after a 4-3 win over the Tigers capped a four-game Fall Classic sweep.

As a reserve catcher for San Diego, Bochy made his only appearance in the World Series as player in 1984 and had one at-bat as the Padres fell in five games to the Tigers.

The 57-year-old manager will now have much happier memories of Detroit as the Giants produced a stunning tour de force to take the World Series trophy back to San Francisco for the second time in three years.

”You know, in ‘84, that was so long ago,“ Bochy told reporters. ”But it is amazing how things come back around.

”For us to play like we did against this great club, I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.

“Believe me, I know how difficult it is to get here, and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys that we’re not going to be denied.”

While Bochy may have only been a footnote in World Series history books as a player, as a manager he now ranks among the game’s elite with titles on his expanding resume.

RUTHLESS FASHION

”I count my blessings, I‘m blessed to be in a situation where we can win,“ Bochy added. ”I‘m thankful for (general manager) Brian Sabean bringing players in to put us where we’re at right now, ownership, of course our fans and these players.

”It’s all them. For me to be the manager, I know how lucky I am.

”To even be mentioned with those guys (Tommy Lasorda, Lou Piniella, Bobby Cox), I revere all those managers and the careers that they had.

“This will sink in, but right now, I‘m kind of speechless on that.”

As the party exploded around him, Bochy was reluctant to take any credit for a stirring post-season run, preferring to focus attention on his players.

Having survived six do-or-die elimination games in the National League Division and Championship Series, the Giants closed out the season in ruthless fashion, reeling off seven consecutive wins to secure their seventh world championship.

“I actually thought about that today, the winning streak and when you look at the clubs that we played, and having our backs to the wall, it’s pretty remarkable what these guys have done,” Bochy said after the Giants clinched the crown with a 4-3, 10 inning win.

“It’s amazing what a club can do when they do play as a team and they’re unselfish and they do whatever they can to help a club win, and that’s what these guys did.”