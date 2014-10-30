Factbox: World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner

(Reuters) - A brief look at San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 World Series on Wednesday:

- Born: Aug. 1, 1989, in Hickory, North Carolina and grew up nearby in a log house in an area nicknamed “Bumville” because it had so many families there named Bumgarner.

- The 6-foot-5 (1.96 m) left-hander was selected in the first round of the 2007 draft, the 10th player taken overall.

- Won the South Atlantic League triple crown in 2008, leading the Class A league in wins, earned run average and strikeouts.

- Made his major league debut late in 2009, throwing 10 innings in all and giving up two runs.

- Began 2010 season in the minors but was called up to San Francisco in mid-season. Became youngest left-hander to throw eight scoreless innings in a World Series start, helping Giants win their first title since 1954.

- In 2012 won 16 games and threw seven scoreless innings for a win in the World Series as Giants claimed another Major League Baseball title.

- Earned wins in his two World Series starts in 2014, striking out 13 batters and allowing seven hits in 16 innings before earning a third win after pitching five shutout innings in relief during the clinching game.