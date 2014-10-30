FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A brief look at San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 World Series on Wednesday:

- Born: Aug. 1, 1989, in Hickory, North Carolina and grew up nearby in a log house in an area nicknamed “Bumville” because it had so many families there named Bumgarner.

- The 6-foot-5 (1.96 m) left-hander was selected in the first round of the 2007 draft, the 10th player taken overall.

- Won the South Atlantic League triple crown in 2008, leading the Class A league in wins, earned run average and strikeouts.

- Made his major league debut late in 2009, throwing 10 innings in all and giving up two runs.

- Began 2010 season in the minors but was called up to San Francisco in mid-season. Became youngest left-hander to throw eight scoreless innings in a World Series start, helping Giants win their first title since 1954.

- In 2012 won 16 games and threw seven scoreless innings for a win in the World Series as Giants claimed another Major League Baseball title.

- Earned wins in his two World Series starts in 2014, striking out 13 batters and allowing seven hits in 16 innings before earning a third win after pitching five shutout innings in relief during the clinching game.

Compiled by Larry Fine in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.