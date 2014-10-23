Butler seizes opportunities to help Royals level series

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - Bill Butler grumbled about a lost opportunity in Kansas City’s opening defeat in the World Series.

The designated hitter took matters into his own hands on Wednesday by supplying a pair of key hits to help the Royals claim a 7-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants that tied the best-of-seven series 1-1.

“I felt like definitely it was a must-win for us,” said Butler as he and his team mates head for San Francisco for Game Three on Friday.

After the Giants seized the upper hand at the first possible chance when Gregor Blanco led off the game with a home run off Royals starter Yordano Ventura, the home team struck right back.

Butler tied the game in the bottom of the first with a single that scored Lorenzo Cain, who had doubled.

After the Giants tied the game 2-2 in the fourth, Butler answered again in the sixth.

With men on first and second and no outs, Butler ripped a line drive single to left to score Cain again and give Kansas City a 3-2 lead that they padded with four more runs in the inning.

“We felt like with our big sixth-inning there we took a little momentum out of how they were playing,” said Butler. “We showed them that we have fight in us.”

Butler was irritated after the series opening 7-1 loss when the Royals squandered a golden chance to close an early 3-0 gap and went down quietly before the Kauffman Stadium faithful.

With men on second and third and no outs, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner struck out two Royals and induced a ground out to get out of the inning unscathed.

“It completely changes the whole complexion of the game,” Butler said after Tuesday’s game. “We didn’t get it done tonight and that was a game-changer.”

Butler, along with Salvador Perez, who stroked a two-run double, and Omar Infante, who blasted a two-run homer to cap off the decisive sixth, seized their opportunities on Wednesday.

“We stepped up big there as a team,” said Butler, “We feel confident going there 1-1.”