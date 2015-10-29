Mets needs: More hitting, better pitching Collins says

KANSAS CITY (Reuters) - New York Mets manager Terry Collins summed up the team’s problems simply -- they are not hitting and not pitching well enough in the World Series.

The Mets, with ace Jacob deGrom on the mound, lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday to fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven with the series shifting to New York for Game Three on Friday.

“Again, they did exactly what people said, and they put the ball in play,” Collins said about the Royals’ hitting approach after the 7-1 loss.

Kansas City batters have the lowest strikeout rate in the majors and in the fifth inning peppered deGrom with five singles in a four-run outburst.

“I told Jake not everything has to be a strike. You’ve got to move it around. You’ve got to change speeds, give them something to look at,” said Collins.

”If you continue to pound the strike zone, they’re going to put it in play, and that’s what they did.

“We win because we ride our starting pitching. When they struggle, we’re going to struggle and that’s what’s happened.”

DeGrom sailed through the first three innings, pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth, but could not stop the stream of singles.

”I felt like my stuff was good,“ said deGrom, who went 3-0 with a trio of rousing road wins this post season. ”I just wasn’t locating very well.

“There’s a lot of good hitters over there. I was one pitch away from getting out of that inning but I couldn’t make that pitch,” added deGrom, who like Game One starter and loser Matt Harvey registered just two strikeouts.

Scoring only one run off Johnny Cueto did not help.

“We’re not hitting. That’s what I see,” manager Collins said after his team managed only two soft singles from Lucas Duda.

“When we play good, our lineup produces throughout. It just shows you right now with us not hitting how big Dan Murphy really was in the NLCS with the home runs.”

Murphy had sparked the Mets with a record-setting home run binge, blasting homers in six successive playoff games. He has been cooled off by Royals pitchers so far.

DeGrom said the Series is far from over. “Still got to win four (games),” he said. “We’re going back home. We like to play there. Hopefully we win (the next) three there.”