Game Five win no consolation prize, say Cubs

Oct 30, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs fans celebrate after game five of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. The Cubs defeated the Indians 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago Cubs insisted their 3-2 Game Five win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday was more than a World Series consolation prize for long-suffering fans, saying the dream of ending a 108-year championship drought was still alive.

It took a little longer than hoped but after soul-crushing loses on Friday and Saturday the Cubs finally gave supporters a postseason win at Wrigley Field -- their first at the venerable ball park since 1945 -- cutting the Indians lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic to 3-2.

"We sent these fans off with a win and now we get to go back to Cleveland and take care of business," said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who contributed a hit and scored a run.

While the World Series dream lives on the reality is the Cubs face a daunting uphill climb if they are to reach baseball's summit for the first time since 1908.

Only six times has a team fought back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Fall Classic, the last coming in 1985 when the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I feel like we play our best when our backs are against the wall," offered a defiant Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who had key fourth inning home run. "We went out there today and took care of business.

"Hopefully we can go out there and win Game Six because you never know what can happen in a Game Seven.

"We're all about writing our own history."

If the Cubs do win a World Series, history will indeed need a rewrite.

This marks the fifth time the Cubs have trailed a best-of-seven series 3-2 and in each of the previous four instances they lost.

Included on the list is the 1945 World Series when the Cubs fell in seven games to the Detroit Tigers.

"Why stop?" asked Cubs shortstop Russell Addison. "It's fun and we live for this.

"We see a lot of challenges ahead of us and we embrace them."

To make Chicago's task just a little more demanding the final two games of the series are scheduled for Cleveland with Game Six Tuesday and Game Seven, if necessary, on Wednesday.

But the Cubs will arrive at Progressive Field riding a jolt of momentum gained from an edge-of-your-seat Game Five victory.

"I've never been looking forward to wanting to play the seventh game of a World Series in my life," beamed Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "From an entertainment perspective, if you're a baseball fan or looking to become a baseball fan it was wonderful tonight. Outstanding.

"I like to believe we're going to catch or gain some momentum from this game going back over there."