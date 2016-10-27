Cubs' Schwarber making up for lost time

Oct 26, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a RBI single against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning in game two of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - After more than six months out of the picture, Kyle Schwarber is making up for lost time and on Wednesday sparked the Chicago Cubs to a win over the Cleveland Indians that squared the World Series at 1-1.

Once a forgotten man, banished to the minor leagues because of injuries, Schwarber rose from the depths to deliver on the biggest stage with a pair of hits and two RBIs to help wake up the Cubs offense in a 5-1 victory.

The win left observers wondering how Schwarber could produce such a performance in just his fourth game this season.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it, to come back after those injuries and really give us a huge boost,” Cubs winning pitcher Jake Arrieta told reporters.

“You can’t say enough about the kid and how hard he works. He deserves every bit of success that he has and we’re just excited to have him back on our team.”

Schwarber’s long road back began just after the regular season did. The 23-year-old outfielder was injured on April 7 when he tore his ACL in just his second game of the campaign. He spent all summer rehabbing before testing himself in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 1-for-6 and also put himself through intensive batting practice.

Sensing Schwarber might be able to help them capture their first title since 1908, the Cubs flew him to Cleveland in a private jet prior to Game One. He went 1-for-3 as a designated hitter, as the Cubs fell 6-0, but Chicago believed Schwarber could thrive in the post-season pressure after watching him hit five home runs in last year’s playoffs.

He now has 10 RBIs in 11 career postseason games. After being shut out in the series opener, Schwarber drove a single to center field to give the visiting Cubs a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Wednesday. He followed that with an RBI single in the fifth as Chicago went ahead 4-0.

“He jacks everyone up. The whole group,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “We knew what it would be like all year long (to have Schwarber) but we didn’t have it, and now we’ll have it in a short spurt. It’s kind of fun.”

Chicago head home for Game Three on Friday. “You look for this moment. This is the moment that you want to be in,” Schwarber said. “This is the ultimate goal, the World Series and you want to win it all.

“I’ve got nothing to lose, I’m just going to lay it on the line and see what happens.”