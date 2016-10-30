World Series back in Wrigley but heartbreak remains

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Cubs long-suffering fans waited 71 years to host a World Series game at Wrigley Field but they will have to wait a little longer for a victory after falling 1-0 to the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Cubs supporters who have endured more heartbreak than the fans of any other North American professional sports team took another shot to the gut as the Indians grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series to jettison any chance of ending a 108-year World Series title drought at home.

Instead the Cubs now need to win at least one of the two remaining games at Wrigley on Saturday and Sunday just to keep the series alive.

“I don’t think anyone’s gonna hang their head after today," offered Indians outfielder Ben Zobrist. "It’s one game and we came back and won three in a row the last series."

What had been a day long party in and around Wrigleyville ended in a funeral like march into the night, sad faced fans quietly made their way to the exits, a few mumbling about the infamous "Curse of the Billy Goat" while one grumbled, "same old crap, same old crap".

A win was the only thing missing from what was otherwise a magical evening packing electricity and expectations.

Many in the capacity crowd of close to 42,000 had literally waited their entire lives to see a World Series game at venerable Wrigley Field and arrived early to soak up every moment.

Before dawn queues had begun to form outside the bars and restaurants that line the streets around the iconic stadium, some establishments demanding hundreds of dollars cover charge from those eager to be part of the excitement.

Inside the 'Friendly Confines' old men with walkers and canes wearing time worn Cubs jerseys smiled like little boys as former Cub Ryan Dempster gave the call to "play ball".

Giddy fans reacted to every pitch with loud applause for a strike and a growling jeer for balls and when Kyle Hendricks struck out Mike Napoli to end the Indians first inning the crowd let out a mighty roar that surely echoed across the Windy City.

It was a night oozing with nostalgia, Cubbie firsts and magical moments.

When Cubs leadoff man Dexter Fowler grounded out it marked the first time an African American had appeared in a World Series game at Wrigley. The last time the Cubs appeared in the Fall Classic in 1945 baseball's color barrier had yet to be broken.

Pinch-hitter Coco Crisp broke open the deadlock in the seventh inning, stroking a single that scored Michael Martinez.

"We know we're going to have our hands full to beat these guys, and tonight was a good example," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "I mean, that was as close a ballgame as you're ever going to find.

"We say it all the time. We want to be one run better. That's about as true to form as you can get."