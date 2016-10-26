Cubs manager sees positives in opening game loss

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon speaks to the media before game one of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports - RTX2QFUJ

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Take heart Cubs fans, there were positive signs in Tuesday's 6-0 thumping at the hands of the Cleveland Indians in the World Series opener, said Chicago manager Joe Maddon.

Indians starter Corey Kluber and relievers Andrew Miller and Cody Allen combined to register 15 strikeouts in a seven-hit shutout, but Maddon liked what he saw from some Cubs hitters.

"Zobrist, great night," Maddon said about his versatile left-fielder, who went 3-for-4 including a double.

"How about (Kyle) Schwarber, having not played all year and had some really good at-bats."

Schwarber, who last year slugged five postseason home runs, came back from torn knee ligaments that ended his regular season on April 7 to crush a double off the right-field wall and work a walk against tough lefty reliever Andrew Miller in the seventh.

"I thought Javy (Baez, 1-for-4) had some good at-bats, (Willson) Contreras coming off the bench (with a double) was fine. David Ross worked some good at-bats," Maddon said. "I'm not disappointed by any means other than the fact we did not win.

"I know we had 15 punchouts. but the quality of the at-bats were not that bad."

Cubs fans have had decades of frustration as their last World Series appearance came 71 years ago, and their last Major League Baseball title came in 1908.

Some Cubs players offered laments.

"We tried to get to their bullpen," said catcher David Ross.

The Cubs succeeded as a masterful Corey Kluber was removed after giving up a lead-off single to Zobrist in the seventh.

Andrew Miller, virtually unhittable this postseason, then walked Schwarber and yielded a single to Javier Baez.

But with the bases loaded and none out, Miller got Contreras to pop out to short center and struck out Addison Russell and Ross to get out of the jam.

Chicago had men on first and third in the eighth off Miller but once again the tall lefty pitched out of trouble, this time striking out Schwarber.

"I thought we had some good at-bats, but that's where we kind of missed our opportunities. Late in the game," said Ross.

Schwarber, flown to Cleveland in a private jet from the Arizona Fall League as a late addition to the roster, said he felt a bit rushed.

"I haven't been in a game so long, I have to learn how to prep all over again," he said. "Overall, a good day."