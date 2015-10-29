Cueto comes through for Royals with two-hitter

Oct 28, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) is dunked with a cooler of water by catcher Salvador Perez (13) after throwing a complete game to defeat the New York Mets in game two of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Johnny Cueto said he knew warming up that he was going to pitch well for Kansas City in Game Two of the World Series on Wednesday, but you can excuse Royals fans for being a little nervous.

Cueto struggled at times during his regular season starts for Kansas City, but he came through big time when it really mattered with a masterful, two-hit complete game win as the Royals won 7-1 for a 2-0 series lead over the New York Mets.

The right-hander, using pinpoint control to threw 70 strikes in his 122-pitch gem, became the first pitcher from an American League team to throw a complete game in the World Series since Minnesota Twins’ Jack Morris in 1991 over the Atlanta Braves.

Cueto’s performance, along with some ringing line drives from Royals hitters, helped create a party atmosphere as the fans chanted the Dominican’s name at Kauffman Stadium.

“As soon as I got to the bullpen I was feeling good, feeling aggressive,” Cueto said via an interpreter in an on-field interview.

“I saw my pitches were down in the zone. My main concern was just to keep us in the game. This was a game we had to have.”

After the eighth inning, Cueto told manager Ned Yost he wanted to go back out for the ninth. Yost consented, giving his bullpen a much-welcomed night off after the rigors of 14 innings on Tuesday.

Cueto was acquired by the Royals from Cincinnati in July to shore up the starting pitching rotation.

But the right-hander had a 4-7 win-loss record and a 4.76 ERA in 13 regular season starts for the Royals, prompting trepidation among the team’s fans about whether he would fire up for the post season.

He got positively battered on the road in the playoffs but found form and threw a similar gem in clinching the American League Division Series in the climactic Game Five against Houston in Kansas City - a two-hitter over eight innings in which he retired the last 19 batters he faced.

Manager Yost decided to schedule him so he would pitch in Kansas City during the World Series.

Cueto would be in line to pitch should the Series return to Kansas City for a Game Six, though that hinge on when Game One starting pitcher Edinson Volquez will return to action.

Volquez has returned to the Dominican Republic for his father’s funeral.