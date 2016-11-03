Factbox: When Cubs last won World Series in 1908, there were 46 U.S. states

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago Cubs are playing the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night in the deciding Game Seven of Major League Baseball's World Series with hopes of ending the team's 108-year wait for a championship.

The long-suffering Cubs have not won a World Series title since 1908, enduring one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports history.

Since 1908, the United States, and the world, have changed dramatically. The following is a list of changes and historic events that have occurred in the 108 years since the Cubs last captured baseball's biggest prize.

* The population of the United States was just 88.7 million in 1908, compared with 324.8 million in 2016.

* Although the 1908 World Series, like the 2016 edition, was played shortly before a U.S. presidential election, women were not allowed to vote in 1908. The 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote was not ratified until 1920.

* The states of New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii had yet to join the United States in 1908.

* The New Year's Eve ball drop in New York City's Times Square marked the beginning of 1908, the first time the yearly tradition took place.

* The first Ford Model T automobile was assembled in Detroit in September 1908, the month before the Cubs won the World Series that year. The automaker is now pursuing the development of self-driving vehicles.

* The Singer Building in New York City was the world's tallest building in 1908 at 47 stories. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, with its 160 floors, now holds the title, and an even taller skyscraper is under construction in Saudi Arabia.

* The last emperor of China, Henry Puyi, ascended to the throne of the Qing dynasty in 1908 at 2 years old.

* African-Americans were still barred from Major League Baseball when the Cubs won the 1908 World Series. The color barrier was not broken until 1947.

* Major League Baseball had yet to play a night game in 1908. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the first major league game played under lights in 1935. Lights were not installed until 1988 at the Cubs' Wrigley Field, the last major league park to do so.

* Wrigley Field, Major League Baseball's second oldest park, and beloved for its ivy-colored walls, did not open until 1914, six years after the Cubs' championship. The Cubs played in West Side Park during their 1908 title season.

* The paid admission receipts for the five games of the 1908 World Series totaled nearly $95,000, according to a report from the Associated Press at the time. The average ticket price for Wednesday's game in Cleveland was around $3,000 on the resale market, according to reseller TicketIQ.

