Factbox: World Series champions San Francisco Giants
October 29, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: World Series champions San Francisco Giants

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to win Major League Baseball’s World Series.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Manager: Bruce Bochy

World Series titles: 6 (1905, 1921, 1922, 1933, 1954, 2010, 2012)

2012 regular season record: 94-68

Most home runs in 2012: Buster Posey (24)

Most wins by a pitcher in 2012: Matt Cain & Madison Bumgarner (16)

How they won the World Series: Clinched National League West division; Beat Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in best-of-five division series; Beat St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in best-of-seven National League Championship Series; Beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 in the World Series.

* Established in 1883 as the New York Gothams, the franchise is now one of Major League Baseball’s oldest and has the most all-time victories of any North American baseball team.

* Team’s nickname changed in 1885 when, after a rousing extra-innings win, manager Jim Mutrie supposedly blurted out a description of his team that immediately became the franchise’s new moniker. He called them his Giants.

* In 1957, after two disappointing seasons and a drop in attendance, the Giants franchise announced it was moving to San Francisco for the 1958 season.

* Loss to the Oakland Athletics in the 1989 World Series is best remembered for the earthquake that disrupted a planned Game Three in San Francisco and caused a 10-day delay in the best-of-seven series.

* Barry Bonds, a retired seven-time National League Most Valuable Player, is considered the greatest Giants player of all-time. He holds Major League Baseball’s all-time home run record with 762 and the single-season mark of 73.

* Giants’ postseason hopes were dealt a blow when All-Star outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended for 50 games in August after failing a doping test. Cabrera’s ban expired after the division series but he has been left off the roster.

* Starting pitcher Matt Cain threw the first perfect game in Giants history in June when he struck out 14 of the 27 batters he faced in a 10-0 win over the visiting Houston Astros.

Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Julian Linden

