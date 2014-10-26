Ailing Sandoval rise to occasion in Giants' victory

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Pablo Sandoval had been sick to his stomach but the third baseman rose to the occasion on Saturday with a clutch bases-loaded single that helped the San Francisco Giants level the World Series at 2-2.

Sandoval, the World Series MVP in San Francisco’s 2012 triumph, stroked a two-out, bases-loaded single to center to snap a 4-4 tie in the sixth and send the Giants on their way to an 11-4 thumping of the Kansas City Royals.

”I didn’t feel great yesterday,“ said Sandoval, who struggled through an 0-for-4 in a 3-2 loss on Friday. ”It was a tough moment.

“I told myself (today), ‘you have to play with desperation. You’re the guy, step up for your team mates.'”

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he was concerned.

“Last night he actually was feeling worse,” the skipper said. “I was a little concerned about him maybe being a little washed out today. But he goes out there and has a great game for us.”

Giants second baseman Joe Panik, another of San Francisco’s hitting stars with two hits and two RBIs, said Sandoval lifted the team.

“He’s a warrior,” Panik said. “He plays with everything he’s got to come out with the way he was feeling and perform like he did.”

The Royals tried to match left-handed relievers against Sandoval, a switch-hitter who is statistically better batting from the left side.

“He saw lefties all night, but he really came through and delivered for us in a big way,” said Bochy.

Sandoval’s hit was one of 16 stroked by the Giants in a breakout night of offense.

After a grim four-run third inning that chased starter Ryan Vogelsong and darkened the mood of the sold-out crowd on a rainy night, the Giants went on to score 10 unanswered runs.

“We never give up. That’s the thing we’ve been doing all year in these situations so we know how that feels,” Sandoval said in the clubhouse after the game. “That’s what we do.”

Hunter Pence was another major contributor, driving in three runs with three hits, and throwing in a diving catch in right field for good measure.

“He’s the guy that’s a vocal leader on the team and he gets guys fired up,” Panik said. “He’s all-out and gives everything he’s got. It’s spectacular to watch.”