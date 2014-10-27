Giants ace dazzles Royals and San Francisco crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Madison Bumgarner was fully focused with the ball on Sunday, dazzling the Kansas City Royals with his arsenal of pitches and sublime command but the 25-year-old lefty could not help but hear tributes from the roaring crowd.

As he kept mowing down the Royals on his way to a masterful, four-hit shutout in Game Five of the World Series, the home crowd of 43,000 roared ever louder and by the ninth inning, they were chanting “M-V-P, M-V-P” to show their appreciation.

“That was pretty cool, actually,” the laid back, laconic Bumgarner told reporters. “It was really neat to hear.”

Bumgarner not only impressed the crowd and the overmatched Royals but his team mates as well, as he once again demonstrated his prowess on the World Series stage.

The dominant victory not only gave the Giants a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven -- one win from clinching their third Major League Baseball title in five years -- but it lowered his career earned run average in the Fall Classic to a record 0.29.

Catcher Buster Posey said Bumgarner was throwing just as hard at the end of the 117-pitch complete game shutout as he was in the early innings.

“He was just as strong. That’s what’s so impressive. He’s able to maintain the velocity, maintain the command. It’s October 26 and he’s as strong as he was in May,” Posey said.

Posey said Bumgarner’s confidence was contagious.

“Any time a guy has been able to do what he accomplished, he’s going to be a leader. He’s a very confident guy and I think that permeates the clubhouse, especially on the nights that he’s pitching.”

Bumgarner has now given up one run in 31 World Series innings on 12 hits while striking out 27 and walking five, going back to 2010.

Asked if he could continue to improve, first baseman Brandon Belt said, “Yeah, he can get some post season hits,” drawing laughs from reporters in the locker room.

Bumgarner, who hit two grand slam home runs during the regular season, went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s game.

The big lefty became the first pitcher in World Series history to throw a shutout with no walks and at least eight strikeouts in tossing the first complete game whitewash since Josh Beckett against the Yankees in 2003.

His 47 and two-third innings pitched this post season is second most ever behind Arizona’s Curt Schilling’s 48.1 in 2001.

Bumgarner, however, might not be quite finished yet. He said if manager Bochy calls on him to help in relief in a Game Seven he would be more than happy to make a contribution.

“He’s going to make himself available,” Bochy said. “I know.”