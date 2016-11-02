Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Travis Wood throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the 9th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs fans wave W flags after game six of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses grip of his bat as it flies into the stands in game six. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A fan of the Cleveland Indians watches during a watch party inside Progressive Field in game 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs players Kris Bryant (17) and Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrate after game six of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs player Addison Russell celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs players Willson Contreras (40) and Addison Russell celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND The Chicago Cubs set up a winner-take-all Game Seven of the World Series by crushing the Cleveland Indians 9-3 on Tuesday to level Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship.

Facing elimination, reigning Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta won his second game of the series, backed by 22-year-old shortstop Addison Russell, who smashed a grand slam on his way to logging a World Series record-tying six runs batted in.

Kris Bryant, who had four hits, and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago, who erupted for 13 hits off six Indians pitchers.

The victory kept alive the Cubs' quest of winning their first Fall Classic title in 108 years, and for the second time in as many games Chicago put on hold Cleveland's celebration of a first World Series crown since 1948.

Arrieta pitched 5-2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two runs, striking out nine in registering the win helped by four relievers including fireballing Aroldis Chapman.

The desperate Cubs entered the game with a team batting average of .210 with only 10 runs in the first five games and were shut out twice.

But the National League champions, who led the majors with 103 wins in the regular season, quickly turned the game into a romp with two big innings.

The Cubs roared out of the gate with three runs in the first inning, two coming on a huge gaffe by Chicago outfielders.

Bryant crushed a hanging curve from starter and losing pitcher Josh Tomlin halfway up the bleachers in left-center for a two-out home run.

Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist lined singles before Russell slapped a pop fly that center-fielder Tyler Naquin and right-fielder Lonnie Chisenhall allowed to drop between them in a communication lapse.

Rizzo trotted home and Zobrist charged around the bases, bowling over Roberto Perez to score.

Russell fully earned his next four RBIs.

The shortstop rocked a grand slam that traveled an estimated 434 feet over the wall in center to score Kyle Schwarber, Rizzo and Zobrist ahead of him to make it 7-0.

The bases-loaded blast gave Russell six RBIs for the game, which tied him with Bobby Richardson (1960), Hideki Matsui (2009) and Albert Pujols (2011) for most in a World Series game.

Cleveland got their first hit and first run in the fourth when Jason Kipnis doubled to left-center and scored on Mike Napoli's single.

Kipnis homered in the fifth to make it 7-2.

A two-run shot by Rizzo in the ninth and a last-gasp run by Cleveland closed out the contest.

Game Seven will be played in Cleveland on Wednesday with the Indians starting ace Corey Kluber, winner of two games already this series, against Chicago's Kyle Hendricks, the National League ERA leader.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)