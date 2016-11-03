Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws against the Cleveland Indians in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis (20) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis (20) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) steals second base as the throw gets away from Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) in the 9th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of American League baseball team Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field while watching Game 7 of their Major League Baseball World Series game against National League's Chicago Cubs in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hits a two-run single against the Cleveland Indians in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double against the Cleveland Indians in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist hits a RBI double against the Cleveland Indians in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a single against the Cleveland Indians in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates with right fielder Jason Heyward (22) after scoring a run against the Cleveland Indians in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the "Curse of the Billy Goat" and ended a 108-year wait for a World Series title by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday in a thrilling Game Seven classic.

The triumph of Chicago's beloved Cubbies set off a wild celebration in the streets of the Windy City after more than a century of pent up frustration for fans since their last Major League Baseball championship in 1908.

Cubs players held their own euphoric party on the Progressive Field diamond cheered on by boisterous contingent of their fans after earlier squandering a 6-3 lead with four outs left in the game only to bounce back for the precious victory.

The victory in the early hours of Thursday morning capped a Chicago comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven, a feat last achieved by the Kansas City Royals in 1985.

It was the third World Series crown for the Cubs, while the disconsolate Indians replaced them as the team with the longest current World Series title drought, 68 years and counting.

