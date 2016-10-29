CHICAGO Pinch-hitter Coco Crisp snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with an RBI-single that gave the Cleveland Indians a 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in a pivotal Game Three of the World Series on Friday.
Cleveland seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic and spoiled an Opening Night party for the Cubs, who were hosting their first World Series game in 71 years.
The game ended in frustrating fashion for the Cubs, who left runners on second and third in the ninth inning when Javier Baez struck out against closer Cody Allen in the second shutout loss of the series for Chicago.
Andrew Miller, who relieved starter Josh Tomlin in the fifth, was credited with the win as four Cleveland pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. Chicago reliever Carl Edwards Jr took the loss.
The Indians' victory jettisoned any chance the Cubs had of clinching the World Series title at home with only the next two games left to be played in Chicago.
Game Four of Major League Baseball's championship series is set for Saturday with Indians ace Corey Kluber, the Game One winner, scheduled to start against Chicago's John Lackey.
