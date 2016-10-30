Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Fans hold up 'Stand up to cancer' signs during the fifth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) hits a single during the ninth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) hits a single during the ninth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (left) hits a single against Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (right) during the ninth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis (left) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after game four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO The Cleveland Indians moved within one victory of clinching the World Series with a 7-2 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Saturday that gave them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

The Cubs, appearing in the World Series for the first time in 71 years and looking for their first title since 1908, were on the brink of elimination after a lackluster display in their second successive loss before a hushed Wrigley Field crowd.

The Indians, who trailed 1-0 after the first inning, were powered by home runs from Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis, and gifted with additional runs from some sloppy fielding and misfiring Cubs pitching.

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, the opening game winner, once again shut the door on the Cubs, holding them to one run in six innings of work for his second victory and putting the Indians in reach of their first Fall Classic triumph in 68 years.

The Cubs will try to avoid being swept out of the Series with a third straight loss at their venerable ball park when they send Jon Lester to the mound on Sunday against Trevor Bauer, Cleveland's losing pitcher in Game Two.

