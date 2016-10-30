Kluber, Kipnis unbeatable combination in Indians' win

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning in game four of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Corey Kluber kept up his sublime form and Jason Kipnis found his hitting stroke as the Cleveland Indians rolled toward a first World Series title in 68 years with a 7-2 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

The victory lifted the Indians to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and a win in Sunday's Game Five would clinch the Major League Baseball championship.

"I think we have to take tomorrow with the same approach we've taken every game to this point," said Kluber.

"I think that if we relax or take our foot off the gas pedal, that's just inviting them to get momentum and come back into the series."

Kluber's approach has been impeccable. He went six innings and gave up one run in Saturday's win, extending his postseason run to three earned runs in 30 1/3 innings for a 0.89 ERA.

Only six of 46 teams that have trailed by 3-1 in a World Series have fought their way back to victory but second baseman Kipnis, who blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to break the game open, was taking nothing for granted.

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (right) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (left) during the seventh inning in game four of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

"It's been done before, it can happen," he said. "There's no reason to stop the things that we've been doing.

"The last couple of series we've kind of jumped out to leads and we've talked about the same things, not letting them in because we've probably faced three of the tougher lineups in baseball," he said about vanquishing the Blue Jays and the Red Sox on the way to the World Series.

"They are not lineups you want to give momentum."

Kipnis paid tribute to Cleveland's pitching and said the biggest kick he got out of his home run was that it made things easier for Kluber.

"One of the bigger enjoyments for me, is that I finally contributed," he added. "To kind of take some pressure off Corey and the rest of the staff, (so) they don't have to win a tight ballgame ... was a really nice part.

"They deserve all the credit in the world. They're the reason we've got to this point and the reason we'll get to where we're going, hopefully."