Kluber pitches his way into history as Indians beat Cubs

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - RTX2QG7A

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber made history with a masterful performance in Game One of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

In a display of ruthless efficiency, the 30-year-old righthander became the first player to record eight strikeouts in the first three innings of a Fall Classic game to set the stage for the Indians 6-0 win.

Kluber added another strikeout in the fifth inning to become only the third pitcher to record at least nine strikeouts and not give up a run in the opening encounter of a World Series.

Showing supreme command of the strike zone with his back-up fastball and sharp-breaking slider, Kluber threw 59 strikes in 88 pitches before bowing out after six-plus innings to a rapturous reception from the crowd. He gave up four hits.

"I felt I had the location working pretty good," an understated Kluber told MLB Network.

With the Cubs holding an edge in depth in their starting rotation compared to the injury-hit Indians, it was important Kluber step up and deliver a big performance in Game One.

And the 2014 Cy Young Award winner did not disappoint.

Kluber said he felt good in his warmup but did not know if that would translate into the game.

"I don't put too much stock in the bullpen because I've had way too many games where you think you have it and you get out there and all of a sudden you're searching for it," he said.

"I try every inning to start fresh and go with what I have in that inning."

Cleveland manager Terry Francona paid tribute to his ace.

"When Kluber's going good he's got such good late movement, both fastball and breaking ball," Francona told reporters. "I thought he had both tonight.

"For the last three years he’s been pretty good, but in these playoffs he’s been about as good as we need him."

Chicago manager Joe Maddon tipped his cap to Kluber.

He's good. He has such great movement in both directions with his cutter ... he was hitting his edges," Maddon told reporters. "Kluber was outstanding."

If Cleveland fans would like to have seen Kluber pitch deeper into the game, they understood why Francona removed him relatively early.

"We're planning on bringing him back (probably for Game Four), so we didn't want to overextend him.

"We’re going to need him more."