Kluber looks to help Indians push Cubs to brink

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians will look to remain the king of the hill when they send out ace Corey Kluber for Game Four on Saturday in an attempt to push the Chicago Cubs to the World Series brink.

Despite an injury-ravaged starting rotation the Indians have surprisingly dominated on the mound having shut out the Cubs in two of the first three games in the best-of-seven series.

Kluber, who helped shut out the Cubs in Game One tossing six scoreless innings, has been the go to guy for the Indians this recording a 3-1 record with a miniscule 0.74 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

If there is one concern, Kluber will once again be working on short rest, something he did for the first time in the American League Championship Series when he took the mound on three days rest.

"It's just basically doing the same stuff in one less day," shrugged Kluber, who will go against Cubs right-hander John Lackey on Saturday. "Last time was my first time doing it so I didn't know what to expect, how I was going to feel.

"Now that I do know that I felt fine, it's just a matter of using those three days to recover. I'll be fine tomorrow and then just go out there and pitch."

With a depleted rotation, Indians manager Terry Francona lifted Kluber after just 88 pitches in Game One with the plan to start his ace as many as three times against the Cubs.

By employing Kluber on Saturday Francona could also turn to the big right-hander on short rest in Game Seven should the series go the distance.

"We don't ever just do something without talking to our players or the coaches," explained Francona. "And I had talked to Kluber a lot about this.

"Kluber has made himself, through hard work, one of the elite pitchers in the game. He works hard. Every time he picks up a ball, there is intent.

"There's a reason that it's October 28th and his gas tank, the needle's on full."