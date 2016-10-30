Do-or-die but still business as usual for Cubs ace Lester

Oct 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Game Five of the World Series will be do-or-die for the Chicago Cubs but ace Jon Lester said he would treat Sunday's must-win start the same as any other game as his team tries to keep the Cleveland Indians from clinching the Fall Classic.

Appearing in their first World Series for 71 years and seeking their first title since 1908, the Cubs trail 3-1 are on the brink of elimination after a second successive loss before a hushed Wrigley Field crowd on Saturday.

"I don't think you can really take it any different than any other start, whether you're tied or whether you're down or up," said Lester, who was the Game One loser in Cleveland. "I think you have to have the same mindset going into it.

"It's hard enough to pitch this time of year or play this time of year and be successful.

"I think if you're down 3-1 and you're going in there saying 'you have to do this, you have to do that' to try to stay alive, I think you've kind of already been beaten."

A National League Cy Young candidate, Lester posted a sparkling a 19-5 regular season record and carried his form into the postseason.

Twice a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, the 32-year-old lefthander also brings experience into a tense must-win clash to force a Game Six back in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, for one, said he would want no other pitcher on the hill for Game Five to face Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer.

"I mean, to have a guy that's a been-there-done-that kind of a guy, and he's been very successful, been a World Series champion, he knows what the feeling is like, he knows what it takes," Maddon said.

"He's just been a different cat all year. More comfortable in his Cubs skin this year and you could see that from day one.

"He's been outstanding."