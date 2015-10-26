Mets hope World Series not kryptonite for 'Superman'

October 20, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy (28) celebrates the 8-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLCS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mets manager Terry Collins called him “Superman” - an apt moniker for Daniel Murphy, who this postseason has changed from a solid contributer into the most potent hitter on the planet.

Tapping into his latent power by tweaking his approach at the plate through work with batting coach Kevin Long, Murphy has morphed into a record-setting slugger, lifting the Mets to the World Series starting on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

After posting a career-high 14 home runs in 538 plate appearances during the 2015 regular season, the 30 year old became the first player to hit home runs in six consecutive postseason games with seven overall in 38 at-bats.

”Still unbelievable. It’s incredible what he did,“ Collins told reporters on Saturday. ”It wasn’t just the home runs, it was the timing of almost every one of them. It just seemed like, boy, we need a big hit here, and he hit a homer.

“Every time he’d hit a home run you’d look down the bench and the guys were going, ‘Wow.’ I mean, come on, nobody’s seen this.”

With his out-of-this-world performance, second baseman Murphy was playfully asked what planet was he from.

“Earth ... planet Earth ... Jacksonville, Florida,” Murphy said in a deadpan delivery.

Throughout the remarkable run that has made him the toast of New York, Murphy has modestly deflected praise and touted the contributions of his team mates.

“I definitely am seeing the ball well right now,” was the explanation by Murphy, who has a strong career batting average of .288 but just 62 home runs in seven seasons.

The hardball must suddenly look like a beach ball to Murphy, who has averaged one homer every 54 at-bats in his major league career, 10 times below the outrageous rate he has been smacking them in the 2015 postseason.

The Royals, of course, have taken notice.

Kansas City pitching coach Dave Eiland said a ton of preparation will be going into how to deal with Murphy and the rest of the Mets.

“I’ll probably watch 50 or 60 hours of video the next three days,” Eiland told reporters at a Royals workout in Kansas City.

Mets captain David Wright said the quality of pitching that Murphy has mauled made his feats all the more amazing.

“Very rarely do you see somebody get this hot against average pitching. Then you throw in that it’s (Clayton) Kershaw, (Zack) Greinke twice each, (Jon) Lester, (Jake) Arrieta, I mean that’s impressive,” said Wright.

Murphy is not only winning games and the admiration of team mates and Mets fans, but also millions in future earnings.

He becomes a free agent at the end of the postseason, raising the question of whether the Mets will ante up the long-term, lucrative contract the new slugger is likely to command.