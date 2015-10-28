Plenty of blame claimed by Mets in 14-inning loss

KANSAS CITY (Reuters) - Rookie Michael Conforto was down on himself over an indecisive play that led to an inside-the-park home run, while Mets starter Matt Harvey was sick about squandering a lead in Tuesday’s World Series opener.

Leftfielder Conforto and centerfielder Yoenis Cespedes both shied away from Alcides Escobar’s long fly to left-center on the first pitch of the game from Harvey and that allowed the Royals shortstop to sprint around the bases for a stunning home run.

”We were both going towards the gap and thought I heard something that sounded like ‘I got it,'“ Conforto said after the 5-4 loss in 14 innings. ”So I pulled up.

“I really don’t want to make excuses. I had a shot to catch that ball. That ball can’t get down. We’re in the World Series and it’s got to get caught.”

Harvey recovered from that play and the righthander had mowed down 11 Royals in a row by the time he carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

A double by Ben Zobrist, a single by Lorenzo Cain and a sacrifice fly by Eric Hosmer halved the lead and a single by Mike Moustakas tied it at 3-3.

“I‘m more disappointed that I gave up those two runs and gave up the lead,” Harvey told reporters. “Mostly disappointment in the sixth.”

The Mets regained the lead in the eighth inning and handed the ball over to closer Jeurys Familia, who has been impeccable in save situations.

Familia got the final out in the eighth and retired Salvador Perez leading off the ninth before Alex Gordon hammered a long home run to center to send the game to extra innings for the closer’s first blown save since July.

“He doesn’t give up home runs,” Mets manager Terry Collins said about Familia. “So we were all shocked by it.”

For Kansas City, it was their fifth comeback victory of the post season.

”We’re frustrated,“ added Collins. ”We got the lead and we lost it, we came back and got the lead again.

“One of the things we know about them is they’re never down and out. We’ve got to put them away. We’ve got to do a better job.”