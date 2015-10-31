First pitch sets stage for crucial Mets win

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals in game three of the World Series at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s strapping, rookie righthander Noah Syndergaard, known by the nickname “Thor”, hammered home a Mets message with the first pitch of World Series Game Three and made no apologies.

The 98 mph fastball that whistled by Kansas City Royals leadoff hitter Alcides Escobar high and inside dropped the shortstop to the dirt in the opening salvo of the Mets’ 9-3 win that narrowed New York’s deficit in the best-of-seven to 2-1.

Mets manager Terry Collins said after Friday’s game that Syndergaard may have been overly excited by the occasion.

“He was probably overamped,” the manager said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him throw the ball over the catcher’s head.”

Syndergaard, who registered the win with six strong innings, made it clear there was intent.

“My first words I said to (catcher) Travis (d‘Arnaud) when we walked in the clubhouse today is, ‘how do you feel about high and tight for the first pitch and then a curveball for the second one?'” said Syndergaard.

“I feel like it really made a statement to start the game off, that you guys can’t dig in and get too aggressive because I’ll come in there.”

The pitch never looked like it was going to hit Escobar, but was enough to send shivers down a batter’s spine.

“I certainly wasn’t trying to hit the guy, that’s for sure. I just didn’t want him getting too comfortable,” said 23-year-old Syndergaard, who stands an imposing 6-foot-6 (1.98 m).

Told that many of the Royals were angry about the head-high pitch, the Texan dared them to try and do something about it.

“If they have a problem with me throwing inside, then they can meet me 60 feet, six inches away,” he said, referring to the distance between the mound and home plate.

“I’ve got not problem with that.”

Syndergaard said someone had to put a stop to Escobar’s aggressive and successful swings at first-pitch fastballs.

“I think every postseason game that Escobar has played in he’s swung at the first-pitch fastball, and I didn’t think he would want to swing at that one.”

Battery mate d‘Arnaud said: “Maybe it did set a tone. It got us all fired up and ready to get the win.”