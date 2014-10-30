Giants ace Bumgarner named World Series MVP

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - Madison Bumgarner was named the World Series Most Valuable Player after sealing the San Francisco Giants’ 3-2 Game Seven victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday with five shutout innings of relief.

The brilliant performance in the do-or-die game gave Bumgarner a save to go with two wins earned through dominant starts, giving him a direct hand in three wins as the Giants claimed the best-of-seven 4-3 for a third title in five years.

The 25-year-old left-hander held the Royals to two hits while striking out four without a walk after manager Bruce Bochy called on him with just two days rest after his nine-inning shutout of Kansas City on Sunday.

Bumgarner entered the game with the Giants leading 3-2 and shut Kansas City down the rest of the way, surviving a two-base outfield error that put the potential game-tying run at third base with two outs.

The big lefty stayed as cool as ever and retired Salvador Perez on a foul pop caught by third baseman Pablo Sandoval to end it.

The performance gave him a total of 21 innings pitched in the Series, with the Royals managing just one run on nine hits and one walk off the North Carolinian, who struck out 17.

Bumgarner further cemented himself as one of baseball’s greatest post-season pitchers by lowering his career World Series earned run average to 0.25 with one run allowed in 36 innings to go with his 4-0 record and one save.

“Madison Bumgarner, what can you say about him?” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. “MVP? That’s a no-brainer.”