Profiles of teams in the World Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven World Series starting on Tuesday.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2014 regular season record: 89-73

Most home runs (regular season): 19 (Alex Gordon)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 14 (James Shields,

Yordano Ventura)

How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card, beat Oakland Athletics in one-game wild-card showdown, beat Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in AL Division Series, beat Baltimore Orioles 4-0 in AL Championship Series.

- The Athletics left Kansas City for Oakland after the 1967 season. MLB, looking to expand to 24 teams, granted Kansas City one of four expansion teams which would begin play in 1969.

- Team is named after the American Royal, a livestock show, horse show and rodeo held annually in Kansas City since 1899.

- Royals were competitive almost from the start, posting their first winning record in only their third year in 1971.

- Reached postseason for the first time in 1976 where they lost to the New York Yankees after surrendering a three-run homer in the ninth inning of the decisive fifth game of the American League Championship Series.

- Set a franchise record for wins that still stands when they went 102-60 in 1977.

- Royals won the World Series in seven games against cross-state rival St. Louis in 1985, after coming back from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-1.

- George Brett, who for three decades was the standard by which other hitters were judged, led Kansas City to their only World Series title and is the franchise’s only player in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Manager: Bruce Bochy

Stadium: AT&T Park

World Series titles: 7 (2012, 2010, *1954, *1933, *1922,

*1921, *1905)

2014 regular season record: 88-74

Most home runs (regular season): 22 (Buster Posey)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 18 (Madison Bumgarner)

How they qualified: Secured National League Wild Card, beat Pittsburgh Pirates in one-game wild-card showdown, beat Washington Nationals 3-1 in NL Division Series, beat St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 in NL Championship Series.

- The Giants were the first major league team based in New York City, where they played at the legendary Polo Grounds, one of 10 ballparks they have called home throughout their history.

- After a rousing extra-innings win over Philadelphia in 1885, then-manager Jim Mutrie was so overcome with emotion that he blurted out a description of his team that immediately became the franchise’s new nickname. He called them his Giants.

- After 74 years in New York the Giants franchise, which was originally known as the Gothams, relocated to San Francisco for the 1958 season.

- Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Christy Mathewson, Willie McCovey and Mel Ott are widely considered among the greatest players to wear a Giants uniform.

- Barry Bonds, who joined the Giants in 1993, set MLB’s record for most home runs in a single season and career but his accomplishments have been tainted by allegations of performance enhancing drugs.

- The 1989 World Series between the Giants and Oakland Athletics was interrupted by the famous Loma Prieta earthquake that struck the Bay Area minutes before San Francisco was set to host Game Three. The series resumed 10 days later.

(*) as New York Giants