Profiles of teams in the World Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven World Series starting on Tuesday.

- -

NEW YORK METS

Manager: Terry Collins

Stadium: Citi Field

World Series titles: 2 (1986, 1969)

2015 regular season record: 90-72

Most home runs (regular season): Lucas Duda (27)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom (14)

How they qualified: Won NL East division, beat Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in NL Division Series, beat Chicago Cubs 4-0 in NL Championship Series.

- One of baseball’s first expansion teams, the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club were founded in 1962 to replace New York’s departed National League teams: the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers.

- In their 1962 inaugural season, the Mets went 40–120, the worst regular season record since Major League Baseball went to a 162-game schedule (two games were canceled).

- Mets averaged 113 losses over their first four seasons and 108 losses over their first six years and were widely considered one of the worst baseball teams of all-time.

- The 1969 team is often referred to as the “Amazin’ Mets” or the “Miracle Mets” as they posted their first winning season in franchise history and went on to win the World Series.

- Pitcher Tom Seaver, who retired in 1988, is the only player to have his number retired by the Mets and only player depicted on his Hall of Fame plaque wearing a Mets cap.

- Mets were on the right side of one of MLB’s most infamous plays when, during Game Six of the 1986 World Series, Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner missed a routine ground ball that allowed the winning run to score. New York went on to win the World Series in seven games.

- Grand Slam Single: In the 1999 NL Championship Series, Mets third baseman Robin Ventura clearned the fence for a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the 15th inning but never scored on the play as he was mobbed by overzealous teammates between first and second base. His hit was officially ruled an RBI single and gave the Mets a 4-3 win.

- -

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2015 regular season record: 95-67

Most home runs (regular season): Kendrys Morales, Mike Moustakas (22)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez (13)

How they qualified: Won AL Central division, beat Houston 3-2 in AL Division Series, beat Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in AL Championship Series.

- The Athletics left Kansas City for Oakland after the 1967 season. MLB, looking to expand to 24 teams, granted Kansas City one of four expansion teams which would begin play in 1969.

- Team is named after the American Royal, a livestock show, horse show and rodeo held annually in Kansas City since 1899.

- Royals were competitive almost from the start, posting their first winning record in only their third year in 1971.

- Reached postseason for the first time in 1976 where they lost to the New York Yankees after surrendering a three-run homer in the ninth inning of the decisive fifth game of the American League Championship Series.

- Set a franchise record for wins that still stands when they went 102-60 in 1977.

- Royals won the World Series in seven games against cross-state rival St. Louis in 1985, after coming back from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-1.

- George Brett, who for three decades was the standard by which other hitters were judged, led Kansas City to their only World Series title and is the franchise’s only player in the Baseball Hall of Fame.