'Little Cowboy' Tomlin hopes to ride Indians to victory

Oct 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game three of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Josh Tomlin rated toward the back of the Cleveland Indians' rotation this season, but has stepped up big time to help them stand on the brink of clinching the World Series.

The slender right-hander from Texas, nicknamed the "Little Cowboy", has the biggest assignment of his seven-year Major League Baseball career when he starts Tuesday's Game Six against the Chicago Cubs with the Indians one win from the title.

Tomlin, who combined with three relievers in Game Three's 1-0 shutout of the Cubs at Wrigley Field, will duel reigning Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta, the Game Two winner, at Progressive Field with Cleveland leading the best-of-seven 3-2.

"I know it's a Game Six and we have a chance of winning a World Series, but you still can't have that mindset of trying to go out there and win the game in the first inning," Tomlin told reporters on Monday.

"You have to go out there and take each pitch as it is and start living in that moment until Tito (manager Francona) comes and gets the ball."

Francona removed Tomlin in the fifth inning in Game Three, bringing in reliever Andrew Miller early to handle the next shift of holding down the Cubs.

Tomlin delivered 4 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his postseason ERA to 1.76, limiting Chicago to two hits and one walk. He threw only 58 pitches, which Francona hopes will keep him strong as he starts Game Six on short rest.

Francona said Tomlin, 32, was a gutsy competitor who would not shrink from the big moment.

"He won't beat himself, and he won't back down," the skipper said.

"All the things we talk about, not backing down from a challenge and valuing winning ... being a good team mate, he embodies all those better or as good as anybody I've ever seen."

Injuries to Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar threw Cleveland's rotation into disarray, but Tomlin has been a savior after nearly losing his starter's job.

Tomlin posted an 11.48 ERA in August and returned home in the middle of the month to spend time with his ailing father, temporarily losing his spot in the starting rotation.

But since the pennant race hit September, he has registered a 1.71 ERA over 42 innings and allowed just one home run as an able deputy to staff ace Corey Kluber.

"You definitely have a game plan going into it of what we want to do," he said. "But if you start seeing guys make adjustments, then you have to make adjustments as well."