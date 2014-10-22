Veteran against young fireballer in Game Two match-up

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - It will be the veteran against the youngster in Game Two of the World Series when San Francisco’s Jake Peavy takes the mound against fireballing Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Peavy, 33, said he hopes the Giants can take advantage of the emotions Kansas City’s 23-year-old Dominican starter may feel.

”He’ll be excited, I‘m sure,“ Peavy told reporters on Tuesday. ”Everybody playing in this game, there is a lot of excitement.

“I think we all know how talented he is, and we’ll try to hopefully take advantage of some of the excitement.”

Ventura brings a lot more than youth to the table as he often breaks the 100-mph (160 kph) barrier with his fastball posting a 14-10 record with a 3.20 earned run average this year.

”He’s going to throw balls close to 100 miles an hour with a really good slider,“ admitted Peavy. ”We’ll have our work cut out for us.

“But he’s young, and he’s going to come out guns blazing and be really excited, as he should be. It’s the World Series.”

However, their personalities on the mound might suggest the reverse.

The slender Dominican rarely shows emotion, while Peavy is as animated as it gets.

“For me, my big focus is always to make sure I treat it as the same game,” Ventura said. “Go out and execute every pitch as I have throughout the season. Remain calm and treat it like any other game.”

Peavy said he was a laid back guy away from the diamond but a different man on it.

“I‘m very laid back off the baseball field, (but) I don’t feel like that’s the way to play baseball,” he said.

”It’s not the way I was taught to play baseball. So I really have just the old Southern (approach), dig your toes in the mud, and try to make your stand.

Peavy will be pitching in his second successive World Series after joining the Boston Red Sox last year for their title run.

This season, he went 1-9 with a 4.72 ERA with the struggling Red Sox before being traded to San Francisco, where he went 6-4 with a stingy 2.17 ERA.

“It’s been a blessing to be thrust into these situations when you have wanted nothing but this,” said Peavy.

“I’ve wanted nothing but to be on this stage and have a chance to do what we did last year my whole career.”