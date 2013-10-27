World Series Game Three play-by-play

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz (34) gets a hug from manager John Farrell before game three of the MLB baseball World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Play by play of Saturday’s Game Three in Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pre-game:

The series is tied at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox winning the opening game 8-1 and the Cardinals winning the second game 4-2.

With three games being played in St. Louis, the National League rules will apply, meaning designated hitters are not allowed, forcing both teams to make changes to their lineup.

Boston moved their DH David Ortiz to first base at the expense of slugger Mike Napoli. Daniel Nava replaced Jonny Gomes at left field and right-hander Jake Peavy was named as the Red Sox starting pitcher.

Allen Craig, who played DH for the Cardinals in the first two games, was moved to the St. Louis bench while Pete Kozma was put back in at shortstop. Joe Kelly takes the mound for the red birds.

Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat was chosen to sing the national anthem.

This is what the rival managers said just before the game.

John Farrell (Red Sox): “Unfortunately we take one of our middle‑of‑the‑order bats out, because of no DH. But Mike is in tune with what we’ve done previously. If we do have a lead in the sixth or seventh inning, he’s more than ready to go to pick up for David at first.”

Mike Matheny (Cardinals): “It’s a challenge to put your roster together for an American League city (Boston), but when we get back home, our club is designed for a National League‑style play. And hopefully that goes into play during these next three games.”

Starting Lineups:

Boston: Jacoby Ellsbury (CF), Shane Victorino (RF), Dustin Pedroia (2B), David Ortiz (1B), Daniel Nava (LF), Xander Bogaerts (3B), Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C), Stephen Drew (SS), Jake Peavy (P)

St. Louis: Matt Carpenter (2B), Carlos Beltran (RF), Matt Holliday (LF), Matt Adams (1B), Yadier Molina (C), David Freese (3B), Jon Jay (CF), Pete Kozma (SS), Joe Kelly (P)

