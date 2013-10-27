World Series Game Four play-by-play

Fans enter Busch Stadium prior to game four of the MLB baseball World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Play by play of Sunday’s Game Four in Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pre-game:

St. Louis lead the series 2-1 after the teams split the first two games at Fenway Park and the Cardinals won Game Three at home. The Red Sox won the opening game 8-1 then the Cardinals won the second game 4-2 and third game 5-4 on an obstruction call.

Boston made one change to their lineup for Sunday’s Game Four. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, whose wild throw to third base led to the obstruction ruling, was relegated to the bench. David Ross, who started in Game One, took his place. Clay Buchholz was named as starting pitcher for the Red Sox.

The Cardinals also made one change, with Daniel Descalso replacing Pete Kozma at shortstop. David Freese and Jon Jay switched batting positions with Freese moving to seven and Jay to sixth. Lance Lynn will be on the mound for St. Louis.

American country music group Rascal Flatts were chosen to sing the national anthem.

This is what the rival managers said just before the game.

Mike Matheny (Cardinals): “We’re all trying to get our heads around what happened. A lot of us had to go through that game and realize that we had a lot of things that didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, and not very often do you have that many missed opportunities against a very good team. You miss those, you don’t typically end up on the winning side. There were a lot of things pointing in a bad direction for us, but fortunately the guys kept putting their heads down.”

John Farrell (Red Sox): “I think the one thing that’s been a strong characteristic of this team and the leadership within our club is the ability to put yesterday behind us, good, bad, indifferent. Once we get on the field and begin our work and the routines that will come out of our BP (batting practice) and the first pitch thrown, our focus and intent is clearly on tonight. We can’t go back to yesterday.”

- -

Starting Lineups:

Boston: Jacoby Ellsbury (CF), Shane Victorino (RF), Dustin Pedroia (2B), David Ortiz (1B), Daniel Nava (LF), Xander Bogaerts (3B), Stephen Drew (SS), David Ross (C), Clay Buchholz (P)

St. Louis: Matt Carpenter (2B), Carlos Beltran (RF), Matt Holliday (LF), Matt Adams (1B), Yadier Molina (C), Jon Jay (CF), David Freese (3B), Daniel Descalso (SS), Lance Lynn (P)

- -