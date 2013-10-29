World Series Game Five play-by-play

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Matt Carpenter (13) argues with home plate umpire Bill Miller (left) after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning during game five of the MLB baseball World Series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Play by play of Monday’s Game Five in Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pre-game:

The series is tied at 2-2 after the teams split the first two games at Fenway Park then the next two in St. Louis. The Red Sox won the opening game 8-1 at home then the Cardinals won the second game 4-2. St. Louis won Game Three, when the series switched to Missouri, 5-4 on an obstruction call, then Boston won Game Four 4-2.

St. Louis made two changes to their starting lineup for Monday. Shane Robinson replaced Jon Jay at center field and Pete Kozma returned to shortstop for Daniel Descalso. They also tweaked the batting order while Adam Wainwright returns to the mound after losing Game One.

Boston stuck with the same starting lineup that won Sunday’s fourth game with Jonny Gomes, whose three-run homer in the sixth inning put the Red Sox in front. But the batting order was tweaked with right fielder Daniel Nava dropping from second to fifth spot, allowing Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Gomes to each move up one place. Red Sox ace Jon Lester, a winner in Game One, returns to the hill.

Multi-Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. was chosen to sing the national anthem.

This is what the rival managers said just before the game.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester (left) fields a bunt by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Pete Kozma (38) in the third inning during game five of the MLB baseball World Series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Matheny (Cardinals): “If we control this game tonight, it’s going to be led off by our ace, and we need to fall in line and put together a good approach, like we’ve done all season, and play good solid defense behind him. And not worry about the other things that have happened so far.”

John Farrell (Red Sox): “We don’t look at any one game with more importance than the other. Tonight, we look at it as the most important game of the year. And that’s been the case for the 162 in the regular season, and no difference with our approach in the postseason.”

Starting Lineups:

St. Louis: Matt Carpenter (2B), Shane Robinson CF), Matt Holliday (LF), Carlos Beltran (RF), Yadier Molina (C), Allen Craig (1B), David Freese (3B), Pete Kozma (SS), Adam Wainwright (P)

Boston: Jacoby Ellsbury (CF), Dustin Pedroia (2B), David Ortiz (1B), Jonny Gomes (LF), Daniel Nava (RF), Xander Bogaerts (3B), Stephen Drew (SS), David Ross (C), Jon Lester (P)

