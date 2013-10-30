World Series Game Six play-by-play

Oct 28, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (right, back) celebrates with Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell (left) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game five of the MLB baseball World Series at Busch Stadium. Red Sox won 3-1. REUTERS

(Reuters) - Play by play of Wednesday’s Game Six in Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Pre-game:

Boston lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can clinch the title if they win Game Six. The teams split the first two games at Fenway Park with the Red Sox winning the opener 8-1 and the Cardinals taking the second game 4-2. St. Louis won Game Three, when the series switched to Busch Stadium, 5-4 on an obstruction call, then Boston won Game Four 4-2 and Game Five 3-1.

St. Louis made three changes to their starting lineup. Matt Adams returned to first base while Allen Craig moved to designated hitter. Jon Jay replaced Shane Robinson at center field and Daniel Descalso returned to shortstop for Pete Kozma. Rookie pitcher Michael Wacha, who won Game Two, returned to the mound.

The Red Sox made two changes. Mike Napoli returned to first base, allowing David Ortiz to move back to designated hitter. Shane Victorino replaced Daniel Nava at right field after missing the last two games with back pain. John Lackey was named as the starting pitcher.

American Celtic punk music group Dropkick Murphys were chosen to sing the national anthem.

This is what the rival managers said just before the game.

John Farrell (Red Sox): “Our guys know where we are. We know what’s in front of us here tonight and possibly tomorrow.”

Mike Matheny (Cardinals): “We know there’s going to be those days where you’re going to have to scratch and claw, you’re going to have to play great defense, and you’re going to have to have great pitching match up with great pitching. But other days we have the offense, we have the belief in our offense, so we can go out and score runs off anybody.”

Starting Lineups:

St. Louis: Matt Carpenter (2B), Carlos Beltran (RF), Matt Holliday (LF), Allen Craig (DH), Yadier Molina (C), Matt Adams (1B), David Freese (3B), Jon Jay (CF), Daniel Descalso (SS), Michael Wacha (P)

Boston: Jacoby Ellsbury (CF), Dustin Pedroia (2B), David Ortiz (DH), Mike Napoli (1B), Jonny Gomes (LF), Shane Victorino (RF), Xander Bogaerts (3B), Stephen Drew (SS), David Ross (C), John Lackey (P)