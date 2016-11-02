Cleveland settles for wave from World Series past

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - They came to see the Cleveland Indians clinch a World Series on Tuesday and when that did not happen, fans had to settle for a wave from Eddie Robinson, the last living member of the 1948-championship winning team.

With Robinson, 95, the final link to the Indians' glory days watching from a private box at a seething Progressive Field, Cleveland were unable to close the circle with a World Series win of their own, falling 9-3 to the Chicago Cubs to set up a Game Seven winner-take-all showdown on Wednesday.

When Robinson, the Indians' starting first baseman, played, the team travelled by train and their World Series against the Boston Braves was the first broadcast nationwide on television.

It was a time when pitchers finished what they started, team mate Bob Lemon logging 20 complete games that season.

And the biggest difference of all.

"Money", smiled Robinson.

While the game of baseball may be timeless, the team that took to Progressive Field on a warm Autumn evening had little in common with the outfit that won the World Series 68 years earlier.

That team boasted future Hall of Famers like Bob Feller and Larry Doby while the current lineup were a bunch of unknowns to Robinson.

"No, no resemblance," said Robinson. "We had great pitching, like this team. But this team is comprised of a bunch of players that they're kind of no-name players.

"I went to see Cleveland play when they came to Texas this year, and I told my wife Betty, 'they have a good team but I never heard of anybody'."

One thing today's baseball players do better than 68 years ago is party.

In recent seasons champagne corks have popped like fly balls, teams showering themselves in champagne after clinching a playoff spot, after a wildcard win, after a division and league championship series and eventually a World Series.

"I remember I drove in the winning run," recalled Robinson. "We didn't celebrate like they do today.

"After we won, we went in and changed and got on a train but once we got on the train ... that's when the party started."

Cleveland supporters were in no mood to party at the end of an old fashioned thrashing at the hands of the Cubs on Tuesday.

But there will be a massive party somewhere on Wednesday with either the Cubs snapping a 108-year World Series drought or the Indians ending their 68-year dry spell.