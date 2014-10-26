Royals second line of relief battered by Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - One day after the Royals bullpen pitched four no-hit innings to preserve a 3-2 win and seize a 2-1 World Series lead, Kansas City’s secondary relievers failed on Saturday as a 4-1 lead turned into an 11-4 slaughter.

The San Francisco Giants battered Kansas City relievers for eight runs in four innings on 10 hits and four walks to level Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven championship 2-2.

Royals manager Ned Yost began to roll out his big three relievers -- Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and closer Greg Holland -- in the sixth inning on Friday but delayed their entrance on Saturday, worried about burning them out in Game Four.

“I’ve been going to the whip on those guys,” Yost told reporters. “I’ve got to have them for three more games so they’ve got to be at their best.”

Instead of turning the ball over to his intimidating finishers, Yost summoned Jason Frasor, Danny Duffy, Brandon Finnegan and Tim Collins and his premier pitchers ended up with the night off.

Yost said he was going to begin his usual premier procession if the game was tied in the seventh after the Giants knotted the score 4-4 with two runs in the fifth.

He entrusted the sixth to rookie Brandon Finnegan, who contributed in Friday’s win, but the left-hander yielded five hits for five runs turning a tight game into a blowout.

“You’re going to have times when you’re set back a bit, everybody does,” said Finnegan, who earlier this year was pitching in the College World Series.

“You’re gonna lose, you’re gonna win. If you can’t handle losing this isn’t the sport for you.”

Yost was not the least downhearted, in fact he sounded exhilarated by being in the World Series in the Cinderella Royals’ return to the postseason after a 29-year wait.

”We got out tails whipped today, but it’s Game Four of the World Series. We’re tied 2-2. How much more fun can that be?

”There is nothing better in the world,“ Yost said. ”I’ve never felt so good about getting my tail whupped in my life, because I‘m sitting here thinking it’s Game Four.

“This is a phenomenal series. It’s exciting. It’s fun and we’ve got another great game tomorrow that we get to play.”

The Giants’ victory ensured the Series would return to Kansas City for a Game Six on Tuesday.

Game Five will close the stand in San Francisco and put one team on the brink of the title as Giants ace Madison Bumgarner takes the mound against “Big Game” James Shields.