Wounded Royals happy to head home for Game Six

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Royals were eager to get out of San Francisco and head home to Kansas City after being shut out by Madison Bumgarner, who put his name in the World Series record books in Sunday’s Game Five.

“We’re excited to get back home in front of our fans,” said Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer after the American League champions were shut out 5-0 on four hits by the Giants’ left-hander.

“They give us a lot of energy. We feed off of them back home.”

Kansas City players will need all the energy and runs they can muster as they are one loss away from falling at the final hurdle after San Francisco’s win gave them a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Royals are probably most encouraged by the fact that Bumgarner, who also beat them 7-1 in the opener in Kansas City, will not be starting against them anymore.

Bumgarner, 25, improved his career record in the World Series to 4-0 and lowered his World Series earned run average to a remarkable 0.29 -- the lowest for any pitcher with at least 30 innings logged in the Fall Classic.

“He was fantastic again,” Royals manager Ned Yost said about the Giants ace.

“He commands his fastball in and out, up and down. He commands his breaking ball in and out. And he really can command that pitch down and away in the dirt when he wants to get a strikeout.”

DH RETURNS

Royals starter James Shields gave a fine performance but could not keep pace with Bumgarner.

“I felt good, felt my stuff was there,” said Shields, who was charged with two runs on eight hits over six innings.

“They found some holes. I thought they hit one hard-hit ball all night, and that was the (Hunter) Pence deep fly ball,” Shields said about what turned into a long out.

Returning to the American League park means a return of the designated hitter to the lineup, which means Billy Butler will get a chance to swing after getting just one at-bat in three games in San Francisco.

”We’re an American League-style team, but we had chances to win yesterday and just didn’t execute,“ Butler said. ”We just got beat today. Bumgarner had a great day. He just physically went out there and beat us.

“It’s tough, but now we get to go back home and win two,” he added, with Game Six set for Tuesday. “We’ve won two in a row before.”